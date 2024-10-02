Cedarburg armed robbery at Hefner’s Custard; suspect sought

article

The Cedarburg Police Department is attempting to identify a male suspect involved in an armed robbery. It happened at Hefner’s Custard on Columbia Road around 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Police say the business was not open to customers at the time of the robbery. The victim of the robbery has been identified as a 50-year-old maintenance contractor servicing the food equipment at the business.

He was not physically injured but had cash taken.

The suspect is described as a male, black, wearing all black clothing and a black and white patterned face mask.

The suspect aimed a firearm at the victim, police say.