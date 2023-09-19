Cedarburg animal rescue; family helps community in unique way

A family in Cedarburg has extended its home to hundreds of guests – and now giving back to the community uniquely.

Barefoot Acres in Cedarburg is where 350 animals call home.

"They’re all escape artists," said Deb Thelen of Barefoot Acres.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

It opened in August 2022 as a duck rescue.

"We went to tractor supply and they had ducks," said Elizabeth Thelen of Barefoot Acres.

Elizabeth said she started with six ducks. That number quickly multiplied.

"I started a page on Facebook and somehow I got over 150 ducks just dropped off," Elizabeth said.

Now, Elizabeth has more than 300 animals – from goats to birds – it is a full house.

Elizabeth Thelen

Once the animal shelter started to grow, the Thelens applied for a Wisconsin Livestock Premises Registration, an employer identification number, and filed to be a nonprofit organization.

"I’ve just always loved animals," Elizabeth said.

Elizabeth said most of the animals came from people who could not care for them anymore – whether because they are disabled or became too costly to manage. The shelter has taken in animals from out-of-state too.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"Everybody loves animals whether they can take care of them or not," Deb said.

The Thelens say do it for the love of the animals, but cannot take in any more animals at this time – because of the cost. Elizabeth told FOX6 News it costs nearly $4,000 a month to care for the animals.

"They’re very calming. And it’s kind of like a therapy for yourself," Deb said.

For now, the animal rescuers are waiting for their nonprofit certification.

FOX6 News reached out to the state about inspections. Officials say under the license the shelter has, they are not subject to any inspections.

Barefoot Acres has a GoFundMe established to help defray costs.