Cedar Crest Ice Cream workers enjoy sweet relief from Wednesday heat

While people outside battled the heat Wednesday, some were decked out in winter gear.

"It’s better to work than the hot, I’ll tell you that," said Cedar Crest Ice Cream employee Kevin Brown. "It’s the place to be."

Working with ice cream, Cedar Crest employees like Brown can find some sweet relief. The distribution center’s freezer looks – and feels – more like a Wisconsin winter.

"It’s like you're in the North Pole somewhere. It’s like you’re not even in Wisconsin at the moment," Brown said.

Kevin Brown works in the Cedar Crest Ice Cream distribution center

Temperatures inside the freezer were about 120 degrees lower Wednesday than the ones found outside.

"It’s cold alright," said Tim Kohlwey, Cedar Crest's vice president of distribution.

Kohlwey said he started the ice cream business in the 1970s with his three brothers.

"We found this company for sale and, I should say my dad did, I think he did that to keep us out of trouble," he said.

The freezing cold weather year round can make you look at things differently when it’s as hot as it was Wednesday.

"The workers, they like it, too," Kohlwey said.

Cedar Crest Ice Cream distribution center

Grateful for a cool job, working with a product perfect for the heat.

"Definitely a plus on this day," said Brown.

"People are happy to see you this time of year," Kohlwey said.

Cedar Crest Ice Cream is manufactured in Manitowoc, then goes to the Cedarburg distribution center.