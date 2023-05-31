Cecilio Negron Jr. dead; Milwaukee leaders recognize community icon

The Milwaukee Common Council on Wednesday honored Cecilio Negron Jr. – a community icon who died last week at the age of 47.

Negron Jr. died the morning of May 25. His father told FOX6 News the cause was heart failure.

"They say the good die young and in this case, it’s very true," said Ald. JoCasta Zamarripa.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Negron Jr. was a captivating percussionist who performed across the area alongside his father, Cecil Negron. He was also the co-founder of the band De La Buena.

"He was a beloved father, family man and a true artist. A percussionist, or as we call it in the Puerto Rican community, a conguero," said Council President Jose Perez.

Cecilio Negron Jr. (Courtesy: Melissa Miller)

"I still can’t believe we lost this leader, but we know that he will continue to drum on in our hearts and souls," Zamarripa said.

Negron Jr. regularly taught music classes to kids in schools across Milwaukee. He also performed in the Common Council rotunda a number of times.

A celebration of life will be held June 19 at McKinley Marina from 2-5 p.m.