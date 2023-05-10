Catholic Memorial's Giving Day; dunk tank puts the fun in fundraising

Catholic Memorial High School's annual fundraising day in Waukesha began on Wednesday, May 10 with a splash. Students donated to send their teachers into a dunk tank.

It is not every day students at Catholic Memorial get a chance to put their teachers in the hot seat – especially when that seat sends them plunging into water.

"I was in the hot seat, it was pretty damp," said Tim Norgal, engineering and design instructor.

But sitting in the hot seat benefits multiple programs for the school.

"Our international baccalaureate program, our STEM program – all of these are priorities for families, and we want to make sure it’s accessible and affordable to anyone who finds this an important environment for their student," said Donna Bembenek, Catholic Memorial President.

By donating $5 to CMH's Crusader Fund, students could take a shot at dunking some of their favorite teachers.

"It’s all about the kids. It builds the legacy of tuition assistance into the future, and it's just so much fun," Norgal said.

It is just one event that puts the fun in fundraising – on the schools annual Giving Day.

"The students as you see have gotten involved, the teachers, the faculty, the staff. Our alumni, our parents, past parents," Bembenek said.

Norgal believes there is one great reason behind that.

"Catholic Memorial is a magical place -- the faculty, the parents, we’re a very strong community," Norgal said.

Every year the school raises more than $120,000 on its Giving Day. Educators say it is crucial to many families and students.