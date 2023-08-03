Cathedral Square Park hate crime attack, 2 charged, children present

article

Two Milwaukee women face hate crime charges in connection with an attack at Cathedral Square Park in which the victims say their Hijabs were removed. Prosecutors say both women admitted they were in footage shown on the news.

Payton Smith is charged with two counts of battery (hate crime) and one count of disorderly conduct (hate crime).

Miracle Reed is charged with substantial battery, intentionally causing bodily harm (hate crime), disorderly conduct (hate crime) and misdemeanor bail jumping.

The attack happened on July 30. The Muslim women's attorney said the attack was unprovoked, and the women were beaten up because of how they looked.

"I think they’re still having a hard time processing what took place," said Munjed Ahmad, victims' attorney. "Nobody expects to go to a park and be attacked for no reason."

Investigators said the two women immediately became hostile toward the victims at the park.

"They would stand up and yell, 'We're uncomfortable! We're aggressive,'" said Ahmad.

A criminal complaint says the victims told investigators they were with family who were praying in the park and "minding their own business" when Smith approached and asked, "So what's the problem?" Prosecutors say she followed up by asking the victims where they were from.

The complaint says Smith then looked at Reed and said, "You ready?" The victim said Smith then put her in a headlock and punched her. Another victim said Reed began punching her in the back of the head. Both victims said their Hijabs were removed from their heads, the complaint said. A bystander eventually broke up the fight, and the victims said the two women and their 10 children walked away.

Prosecutors say a third victim was hit and pushed by Smith and Reed while trying to help the two victims that ended up being taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The women were arrested after a bystander flagged down a deputy and pointed them out shortly after the attack. The complaint says they were walking with approximately 10 children, who were present during the attack.

During interviews with investigators, prosecutors say Smith admitted she hit the two victims twice each and admitted she was in the video footage of the attack shown on the news, saying she had "seen it already."

Prosecutors say Reed initially denied attacking the victims, saying she was drinking and didn't remember it. However, the complaint says she later admitted she was in the video seen on the news, but she denied hitting the victims. According to prosecutors, she was out on bail at the time.

"We believe what happened is really because of Islamophobia," said Salah Sarsour, president of the Islamic Society of Milwaukee. "It hurts not only the entire Muslim society but the entire society when it happened."