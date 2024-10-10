Cat rescued from tree in Genesee; made 'extremely poor choices'

article

A cat was rescued in Waukesha County on Thursday, Oct. 10, after it made some poor choices and got itself stuck in a tree.

According to Lake Country Fire & Rescue, just after 10 a.m., crews responded to an address on Madison Street in the Town of Genesee, just west of Waukesha, for a request to assist an animal.

A resident noticed a cat near the top of a 40-foot tree, and the cat was struggling and unable to move from the end of a branch after making "extremely poor choices."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Getting the Equipment ready

Lake Country Fire & Rescue goes on to say that members from Ladder Truck 42 quickly secured the "creative kitty with Feline Fetching Firefighter Ardellini, allowing this cat to keep one more of its nine lives."

The cat was at 35 feet in the air and about 60 feet away from the ladder truck. "We hear rumors this pretty Persian may be re-named in his honor."

Officials say it’s important to note that these requests are "done while available for emergency calls and actually allow members to use equipment in the exact way we would for rescuing humans, thus making it a great training opportunity while helping our furry friends!"