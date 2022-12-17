CNH Industrial strike; Racine workers seek better pay

article

Union workers for a Case tractor manufacturing facility in Racine are spending their final days before Christmas fighting for better wages.

More than 1,000 workers at two CNH Industrial plants, including the one in Racine, have been on strike for more than seven months now while seeking better pay.

Supporters came from all over for a solidarity day Dec. 17. It started with a rally and then a caravan that took them outside the factory.

Yasin Mahdi, the president of United Auto Workers Local 180, said the last offer from the company came in September. They're still fighting for wages that stack up to other facilities in the area.

"I don’t want to say a war's going on, but there’s a war going on, right? Between the rich and the poor, or the rich and the middle class," Mahdi said. "If people don’t stand up and fight for what they believe in, you won’t have anything."

CNH Industrial workers, supporters strike in Racine

In a statement CNH Industrial said:

"We are disappointed that despite our best efforts we have been unable to reach a tentative agreement for our employees. Our last, best and final offer for our Racine, WI and Burlington, IA plants included significant wage increases, the addition of three new and different healthcare plans to choose from and many other enhanced benefits. Since April and throughout the UAW-initiated strike, we have been negotiating in good faith to reach an agreement that is fair and reasonable to our employees, our Company and our customers."