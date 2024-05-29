Case New Holland workplace accident, Flight for Life responds

article

A workplace accident at the Case New Holland plant in Mount Pleasant critically injured two people on Wednesday morning, May 29.

Mount Pleasant police and the South Shore Fire Department were called to the scene near Oakes and Durant around 10:20 a.m. Police said a forklift fell on two people.

Officers at the scene learned the workers had been trapped under the lift's forks, but the forks had been raised by the time officers arrived.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The South Shore Fire Department arrived at the scene and began life-saving measures on the two people, who had "significant" injuries to their lower extremeties.

Flight for Life flew the two people to a Milwaukee hospital. Their injuries are believed to be critical but non-life-threatening, police said.