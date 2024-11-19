Expand / Collapse search

Carver Park shooting; Milwaukee man dead, 3 teens arrested

Published  November 19, 2024 6:30pm CST
The Brief

    • Detectives arrested three teens for a fatal shooting in Milwaukee that happened on Nov. 15.
    • The 18-year-old victim was found dead on the Carver Park basketball court.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County sheriff's detectives arrested three teens on Tuesday in connection to last week's fatal shooting at Carver Park.

The sheriff's office said the victim, 18-year-old Jaylan Powell, was found dead on the park's basketball court around 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 15. He had been shot four times.

A 17-year-old boy and two 15-year-old boys were arrested. Criminal charges are expected to be filed against the three in the coming days.

Carver Park is located near 8th and Brown, just east of I-43. 

