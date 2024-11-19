Carver Park shooting; Milwaukee man dead, 3 teens arrested

article

The Brief Detectives arrested three teens for a fatal shooting in Milwaukee that happened on Nov. 15. The 18-year-old victim was found dead on the Carver Park basketball court.



Milwaukee County sheriff's detectives arrested three teens on Tuesday in connection to last week's fatal shooting at Carver Park.

The sheriff's office said the victim, 18-year-old Jaylan Powell, was found dead on the park's basketball court around 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 15. He had been shot four times.

A 17-year-old boy and two 15-year-old boys were arrested. Criminal charges are expected to be filed against the three in the coming days.

Carver Park is located near 8th and Brown, just east of I-43.