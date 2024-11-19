Carver Park shooting; Milwaukee man dead, 3 teens arrested
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County sheriff's detectives arrested three teens on Tuesday in connection to last week's fatal shooting at Carver Park.
The sheriff's office said the victim, 18-year-old Jaylan Powell, was found dead on the park's basketball court around 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 15. He had been shot four times.
A 17-year-old boy and two 15-year-old boys were arrested. Criminal charges are expected to be filed against the three in the coming days.
Carver Park is located near 8th and Brown, just east of I-43.