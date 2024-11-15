Milwaukee shooting: Man found dead on basketball court at Carver Park

The Brief A man was found dead in Carver Park in Milwaukee early Friday morning, Nov. 15. Police say he was found on the basketball court with four gunshot wounds. This is a developing story.



An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Carver Park in Milwaukee early Friday morning, Nov. 15.

Authorities were dispatched to the scene around 1:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found a man, approximately 18–20 years old, dead on the basketball court with four gunshot wounds.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.