Milwaukee shooting: Man found dead on basketball court at Carver Park

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 15, 2024 5:40am CST
Milwaukee shooting: Man found at Carver Park

A man was found dead in Carver Park in Milwaukee early Friday morning, Nov. 15.

    • A man was found dead in Carver Park in Milwaukee early Friday morning, Nov. 15.
    • Police say he was found on the basketball court with four gunshot wounds.
    • This is a developing story.

MILWAUKEE - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Carver Park in Milwaukee early Friday morning, Nov. 15.

Authorities were dispatched to the scene around 1:45 a.m. 

Upon arrival, crews found a man, approximately 18–20 years old, dead on the basketball court with four gunshot wounds. 

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post. 

