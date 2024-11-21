article

The Brief A Milwaukee boy is charged as an adult, accused in a Carver Park homicide. The 18-year-old victim was found dead at the scene on Nov. 15. According to court filings, the two had arranged to trade guns prior to the shooting.



A 15-year-old Milwaukee boy is accused of shooting and killing a man on the Carver Park basketball court on Friday, Nov. 15.

Prosecutors charged Sharahn Patrick as an adult in the case with first-degree reckless homicide. The victim, since identified as 18-year-old Jaylan Powell, died at the scene.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the park near 8th and Brown for a "body on the basketball court" around 1:30 a.m. that morning, according to a criminal complaint. Powell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Court filings said an autopsy later determined Powell had gunshot wounds from two separate bullets. Deputies found two bullet casings at the scene.

Jaylan Powell (photo provided by family)

Video from a nearby building's camera showed the darkened basketball court and a "flash of light consistent with a muzzle flash" in the area of the court where Powell's body was later found, per the complaint. In the minutes before the flash, a car was stopped on the street nearest the basketball court with its headlights on. That car drove away 16 seconds after the muzzle flash.

Prosecutors said deputies found a cellphone near Powell's body that showed messages with an Instagram account for "Sir Rahn" about meeting "for the trade of guns at a park on the date and time of the shooting." Investigators said a photo of Patrick was the contact photo for "Sir Rahn" in the phone.

Multiple witnesses told investigators that Patrick arranged to trade guns with Powell at Carver Park. One witness said Powell, Patrick and another person were on the basketball court – and Powell and the other person had set their guns down – when Patrick pointed a gun and two shots were heard. A second witness said they saw Patrick shoot Powell as he bent down to pick up a gun. A third witness said they also heard two gunshots before seeing Patrick and another person run toward a car.

According to the complaint, Powell denied being at the park and shooting anyone.

Powell's family created a GoFundMe online fundraiser to assist with funeral expenses.