Carthage College Special Olympics Club hosts Turkey Trot 5K

Published  November 16, 2025 7:29am CST
Kenosha
The goal of Carthage College's Special Olympics Club is to connect college students and individuals with intellectual disabilities through sports and advocacy campaigns to help build friendships. Karis Newman joins FOX6 WakeUp live from Carthage College to tell us more about this morning's Turkey Trot 5K.

KENOSHA, Wis. - The goal of Carthage College's Special Olympics Club is to connect college students and individuals with intellectual disabilities through sports and advocacy campaigns to help build friendships.

A big part of that effort is the Turkey Trot 5K happening Sunday, Nov. 16 at 8 a.m.

The event will begin in front of the A. F. Siebert Chapel, and it is free and open to all members of the community.

Those who run/walk/jog in the 5K also get a free T-shirt!

