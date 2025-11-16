Carthage College Special Olympics Club hosts Turkey Trot 5K

The goal of Carthage College's Special Olympics Club is to connect college students and individuals with intellectual disabilities through sports and advocacy campaigns to help build friendships. Karis Newman joins FOX6 WakeUp live from Carthage College to tell us more about this morning's Turkey Trot 5K.
KENOSHA, Wis. - The goal of Carthage College's Special Olympics Club is to connect college students and individuals with intellectual disabilities through sports and advocacy campaigns to help build friendships.
A big part of that effort is the Turkey Trot 5K happening Sunday, Nov. 16 at 8 a.m.
The event will begin in front of the A. F. Siebert Chapel, and it is free and open to all members of the community.
Those who run/walk/jog in the 5K also get a free T-shirt!
The Special Olympics Club at Carthage College gives students an opportunity to enhance the lives of people with intellectual disabilities and build a more accepting campus and community for everyone. Hailey Goldberg joins us live to talk about how it feels to be a part of the Special Olympics.
