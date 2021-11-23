Carroll University resource center; help in wake of parade tragedy

In an effort to connect victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy with helpful resources, a center has been set up at Carroll University.

"It has been a wild couple 48 hours," said Paul Farrow, Waukesha County Executive. "We have an incredible community that has stepped up and reached out to help one another. We are grateful for all that everybody is doing and continue to do to help one another."

Inside the campus center at Carroll University, there is a resource center being set up.

"We’re setting up for the ‘Family and Friends Resource Center’. It’s here at Carroll University, Carroll has been gracious enough to host this during this time," Farrow said.

As tables are set up and signs are laid out, vendors say they are prepared to help any way they can.

"We’ve been part of this community for 127 years, it’s part of us – it’s who we are. A strong community, we feel, is one that will hug each other when things like this happen and just roll up our sleeves and help," said Major Tim Nauta of The Salvation Army. "We’ve been providing meals, we’ve been providing prayer support, counseling, and referring people to where they need to go."

Help is coming from groups like the Salvation Army and Red Cross…

"This is an opportunity if you’ve got concerns, thoughts, questions, need help in any way because of this incident – please come over here and reach out," Farrow said.

To the Justice Department talking with people about victim compensation.

"We have a community that can rebound from this, work together, come together, hug each other, and make sure that we know that we’re there for one another and helping out," Farrow said.

The specifics

Location

Carroll University

100 N. East Ave., Waukesha

Hours

Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 24, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Details about the Friends and Family Resource Center are available here. More help can be found here.

Additional resources are available to the community from NAMI Southeast Waukesha, or anyone can contact 800-985-5990 to be connected to a trained, caring counselor.

The Waukesha County District Attorney’s Victim Assistance Program is also available to support victims and can be contacted at help4victims@da.wi.gov.