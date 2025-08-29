Carroll University move-in day; largest class of first-year students

The Brief Carroll University's incoming class of freshmen is the school's largest in its 180-year history. It was move-in day for those first-year students on Friday, Aug. 29. The incoming class also has a uniquely international feel.



Carroll University's athletic teams got quite the workout on Friday, Aug. 29. They helped with the Waukesha school's largest move-in day ever.

Move-in day at Carroll University

What we know:

Carroll's football team made Friday a little smoother for incoming freshmen. It was a big job, because this is the largest class of first-year students in Carroll's 180-year history.

Seamus Schwaba has a lot to unpack. He is from Minnesota and his mom is a Carroll graduate.

What they're saying:

Schwaba's roommate though, struggled to find Wisconsin on a map. Abkadyr Dostiyar, 17, is from Kazakhstan – which borders Russia and China.

"I know it’s a cheese state. Beer state. Uh, there’s a lot of friendly people," Dostiyar said.

Dostiyar said he decided to come to Carroll after hearing about its computer science program.

Talking enrollment

By the numbers:

Carroll University President Cindy Gnadinger keeps a close eye on enrollment.

FOX News reports the national birth rate fell 23% between 2007 and 2022. Kids born in 2007 are now reaching college age – and there are fewer of them.

Gnadinger said that is where students like Dostiyar can help.

"When we see the declining number of high school students in Wisconsin, we know that we can import if you will, students from all over the world," Gnadinger said.

Carroll University President Cindy Gnadinger

Dig deeper:

Carroll's Class of 2029 has international students from 18 different countries. That includes undergrads for the first time representing Venezuela, Switzerland, Kenya and Kazakhstan.

Another fact about this year's new Pioneers – 40% of the incoming class are first-generation college students.