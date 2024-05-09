Carroll University offering free community counseling; what to know

article

Carroll University announced its Community Counseling Center (CCC) will offer free short-term services for 15 weeks starting on Thursday, May 16.

The free, short-term counseling services program will end Aug. 22. The university said no insurance or demonstrated financial need is required, and the program is intended to offer essential mental health services to the community.

"We recognize the urgent need for accessible mental health services in our community," Dr. Jessica Lahner, director of Carroll University’s behavioral health psychology program, said in a statement. "Our goal is to break down barriers to care."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Licensed psychologists and student clinicians supervised by licensed professionals in the field will deliver CCC services, the university said. All aspects of the center are sponsored by Carroll’s School of Education and Human Services and staffed by faculty and trainees from the behavioral health psychology program.

Details about CCC services, including hours of operation and the types of presenting problems addressed, can be found through the Carroll University website. Additionally, individuals can schedule a screening appointment online, streamlining the process of accessing care.