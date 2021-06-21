Carrier passes explosive 'shock trial,' US Navy says

The U.S. Navy conducted a first "Full Ship Shock Trial" for its new first-in-class aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R Ford, on Friday, June 18 -- with footage showing a large explosion next to the vessel.

The ship was "designed using advanced computer modeling methods, testing, and analysis to ensure the ship is hardened to withstand battle conditions, and these shock trials provide data used in validating the shock hardness of the ship", the Navy said.

The trial took place off the US East Coast, the Navy said, and involved a 40,000-pound explosive.

