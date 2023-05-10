Carjacking, reckless driving; Evers signs bills in Milwaukee

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday, May 10 signed a pair of bills aimed at addressing reckless driving and carjacking.

Evers and other leaders gathered at Grace Lutheran Church in Milwaukee – the church where Pastor Aaron Strong served. Strong was killed in a reckless driving crash near 10th and Wells last year. The driver, Jose Silva, has since been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

On bill would designate carjacking as a formal crime. Until now, someone who uses force or threatens to use force to steal a vehicle can be charged with operating a vehicle without the owner's consent. The bill raises the maximum sentence from 40 years in prison to 60 years. Anyone who steals a car by force without using a weapon will still face up to 15 years in prison.

The other bill doubles the fines and forfeitures for reckless driving. The range will increase to a maximum of $400 for a first offense to $1,000 for a subsequent offense. The maximum fine for reckless driving that causes bodily harm will increase to $4,000. Reckless drivers who cause great bodily harm will face up to six years in prison, up from the current maximum of three-and-a-half years.

Evers signed another bill in April that allows local governments to impound unsafe drivers' vehicles.

10th and Wells fatal crash

Statement from Evers:

"Reckless driving and other dangerous behaviors are putting our kids, families, and communities at risk all across our state, and we must do more at the state level to address dangerous behavior on our roads. I’m proud the first enacted bill of my second term was a aimed at curbing reckless driving, and I am glad to be continuing that work today by signing these bills to address carjacking and ensure reckless driving is treated with the seriousness it requires.

"These bills are a good place to start, but our work cannot stop here. I am once again urging the Legislature to support my budget initiatives that build upon the legislation I’m signing today to combat reckless driving across our state. I look forward to further discussions to make our roads and communities safer by taking a statewide, multi-pronged approach on this critically important issue."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.