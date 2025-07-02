Car theft ring: Federal prosecutors charge 9 from Wisconsin

article

The Brief Nine people from Wisconsin are charged in an interstate car theft ring investigation. Some cars were stolen from airports, including Milwaukee Mitchell International. The allegations include not just stealing cars, but transporting them across state lines, creating front companies and making fake motor vehicle titles.



Nine people from Wisconsin are among nearly two dozen charged in what federal prosecutors described as a years-long, multimillion-dollar interstate car theft ring investigation.

Big picture view:

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, the car thefts took place between January 2019 and February 2024.

The allegations against the 23 people who are charged include not just stealing cars, but transporting them across state lines, creating front companies, altering VIN numbers, making fake motor vehicle titles and selling stolen cars for money and drugs.

The majority of the people charged are from Wisconsin, according to prosecutors. Others are from Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Delaware and North Dakota.

Federal Courthouse in downtown Milwaukee

Local perspective:

The U.S. Attorney's Office identified the following Wisconsin residents as charged in the case:

Diaunte Shields, 30

Lashawn Davis, 25

Nakiya Wright, 31

Brianna Shields, 34

Gerrica Baker, 27

Tashawn Brown-Smith, 28

Chaz Holifield, 34

Meliek McClarn, 32

Esteban Cardenas, 37

The investigation tied more than 175 stolen cars, many of which were considered new and "high end," to the theft ring. Some of those cars were stolen from airports, including Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. Losses totaled millions of dollars.

In Wisconsin specifically, investigators said the car theft ring was responsible for drug trafficking.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office said its involvement with the investigation began when a license plate found on a rural highway. That license plate was later determined to have been from a vehicle stolen in Milwaukee. Search warrants across the state – and eventually arrests – followed.

What they're saying:

The U.S. Attorney's Office released the following statements with its announcement of charges.

FBI Milwaukee Special Agent in Charge Michael Hensle:

"Following a multi-year investigation, the FBI successfully dismantled a national auto theft ring that has been ongoing since 2019. These individuals are part of a criminal organization responsible for hundreds of high-end motor vehicle thefts resulting in millions of dollars in losses. Their criminal activity involves a complex operation of stealing vehicles and transporting them across the country. In Wisconsin, this organization is responsible for drug trafficking multiple kilogram quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl. The FBI and its law enforcement partners will continue working together to stop these crimes and protect the American people."

Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball:

"The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office was proud to be a partner in this endeavor from its inception, with deputy sheriffs and detectives from this agency playing a key role in identifying and capturing members of this crime ring. As stated by others, this was not just a ring of car thieves. This group took advantage of innocent people and turned lives upside down. Their actions were calculated and callous. And now they will face the justice they deserve."

Acting U.S. Attorney Richard Frohling:

"The charges unsealed against these defendants are the direct result of effective collaboration and countless hours of thorough investigative work by dedicated law enforcement professionals. I commend all involved in pursuing justice for the impacted victims and for seeking to hold the charged individuals accountable for their actions."

IRS Criminal Investigation Acting Special Agent Jason Bushey, Chicago Field Office:

"This was a calculated, multi-state operation that went far beyond stealing cars— it was identity theft, forgery, and financial fraud on a significant scale. These defendants didn’t just take vehicles—they exploited people’s identities, manipulated documents, and laundered illegal profits through sophisticated schemes designed to conceal their crimes. IRS-CI special agents followed the money, mapped out the financial structure of this organization, and worked side by side with our partners to bring those responsible to justice. Let me be clear: if you build your enterprise on fraud and deception, we will find you, we will expose you, and we will hold you accountable."

Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner:

"The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office is honored to have played a crucial role with all of our involved law enforcement partners. The fact that a recovered license plate in Kenosha County ultimately led to the federal indictments of 23 individuals is truly impressive. I am proud of the fact that KDOG detectives identified key members, executed search warrants, and gathered crucial evidence of this crime ring."