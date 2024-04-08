Car stolen, dog inside; Wisconsin family wants pet returned

A Wisconsin family wants its dog back after their car was stolen with it inside.

It happened in Waukesha in March. Police say the suspect is an 18-year-old woman who was allowed to stay at the home.

Luna

The car was found two days later – and two people were arrested. The suspect and the dog were not inside. The teen was later arrested on a warrant in Milwaukee County. She is in jail, but will not say where the dog, Luna, is.

Luna

Police believe Luna is somewhere in the Milwaukee area. She often wears a purple Carhartt collar and has a pink toenail. Luna is not chipped.