Car into Nathan Hale High School, driver hospitalized

West Allis police said a driver was taken to the hospital after driving into Nathan Hale High School Wednesday night, May 3.

The crash happened at the school near 116th and Lincoln around 7:15 p.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Car into Nathan Hale High School

Police said the cause is under investigation.

Statement from Nathan Hale principal to school community

"The purpose of this communication is to inform you about an accident that happened on the Nathan Hale High School grounds around 7:15 pm this evening. The accident did not involve any Hale students.

A vehicle went through the stoplight at the intersection of 116th Street and Lincoln, crashing into a Hale entrance (door N22-right front). A number of first responders were at Hale shortly after the accident. We do not have any information about the driver of the vehicle.

Our facilities team is cleaning up the damage to the entrance and the school day tomorrow will proceed as normal. Students can enter the building as usual at the cafeteria and Commons entrances; however, will not be able to utilize the N22 exit at dismissal.

Staff may not use this entrance until further notice, and should use the Commons entrance to access the building."