Car in retention pond; Oak Creek emergency responders on scene

Car in retention pond; Oak Creek police investigate
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Oak Creek emergency responders are on the scene where a car ended up in a retention pond along S. 13th Street just north of Ryan Road.
FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.
