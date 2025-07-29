Car crashes into Racine school; driver arrested for OWI, speed a factor

article

A car crashed into Olympia Brown Elementary School in Racine early Tuesday morning, July 29. A 23-year-old man was arrested for OWI.

Crash into school

What we know:

Officials were called to the scene around 2:19 a.m. after a caller observed vehicle driving towards the school and then heard a loud "boom."

The vehicle struck the school building, crashed through an exterior wall, and entered a classroom. The vehicle continued through the classroom, causing damage to an adjacent classroom.

The crash caused significant damage to the building.

Caledonia police said alcohol and speed do appear to be a factor in this crash.

Driver arrested

What we know:

The operator of the vehicle was identified as a 23-year-old man from Racine. He was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated and various other violations.

Investigation indicates this was a single-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported.