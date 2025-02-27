Car crashes into creek; driver rescued by Oak Creek firefighters

article

The Brief A car crashed into the Root River in Oak Creek on Thursday morning, Feb. 27. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.



Oak Creek police and firefighters were dispatched on Thursday morning, Feb. 27 for a car in the Root River.

Car crashes into river

What we know:

The car went into the Root River at County Line Road and Nicholson Road around 8 a.m. Thursday.

Emergency responders got the driver out of the vehicle.

Car ends up in Root River, Oak Creek

That driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

Car ends up in Root River, Oak Creek