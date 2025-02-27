Car crashes into creek; driver rescued by Oak Creek firefighters
article
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Oak Creek police and firefighters were dispatched on Thursday morning, Feb. 27 for a car in the Root River.
Car crashes into river
What we know:
The car went into the Root River at County Line Road and Nicholson Road around 8 a.m. Thursday.
Emergency responders got the driver out of the vehicle.
Car ends up in Root River, Oak Creek
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
That driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
Car ends up in Root River, Oak Creek
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Oak Creek Police Department.