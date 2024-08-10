article

A car crashed into a U.S. Post Office in Brookfield on Saturday morning, Aug. 10.

It happened around 11 a.m. at the branch on Civic Drive just west of Calhoun Road.

Police said the driver mistakenly hit the gas instead of the brake, and no citations were issued.

Photos of the aftermath showed windows smashed in and shattered glass on the floor.