Brookfield crash, car into Post Office off Calhoun Road

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  August 10, 2024 5:48pm CDT
Brookfield
Windows boarded after car drives into U.S. Post Office in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - A car crashed into a U.S. Post Office in Brookfield on Saturday morning, Aug. 10.

It happened around 11 a.m. at the branch on Civic Drive just west of Calhoun Road. 

Police said the driver mistakenly hit the gas instead of the brake, and no citations were issued. 

Photos of the aftermath showed windows smashed in and shattered glass on the floor. 