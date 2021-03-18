Expand / Collapse search

Captured on dashcam: Police squad struck by speeding driver

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Illinois
FOX6 News Milwaukee

RIVERDALE, Ill. - A driver's dashcam captured a horrific collision involving a police squad in Riverdale, Illinois on Monday, March 15.

According to a Facebook post by the Riverdale Police Department, the squad was traveling westbound on a street when it was struck by a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

Officials say the driver of the striking car fled the scene following the crash -- and a person of interest is now in custody.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The officer is hospitalized in serious condition. 

Man, woman accused of leading deputies on pursuit with newborn in car
slideshow

Man, woman accused of leading deputies on pursuit with newborn in car

A man and woman are charged in Fond du Lac County for allegedly leading deputies on a pursuit that reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

Police investigate 2 battery incidents in Milwaukee, believed to be related
slideshow

Police investigate 2 battery incidents in Milwaukee, believed to be related

Milwaukee police are investigating two battery incidents that occurred on Wednesday night, March 17.

Records show 10 to 50 percent of first responders declined COVID-19 vaccine

Thousands of Wisconsinites are rolling up their sleeves,&nbsp;eager to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Others are saying, no thanks, but just how many are declining a vaccine when offered?