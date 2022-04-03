Captured on camera: Runaway bull batters mailbox

Expand / Collapse search

New Jersey
Police in New Jersey handled an unusual battery case last week – involving a runaway bull who did not appreciate a certain mailbox. (Credit: Stafford Township Police Department via Storyful)

STAFFORD, N.J. - Police in New Jersey handled an unusual battery case last week – involving a runaway bull who did not appreciate a certain mailbox.

The bull, a nine-month-old named Butch, was seen playing with and knocking over the mailbox. 

In body camera footage posted to the Stafford Township Police Department’s Facebook page, a bull can be seen licking the mailbox, hooking it from underneath with its horn and yanking the box and post down. Once on the ground, the animal is then seen pushing the mailbox along the ground with its head. 

In the video, the officer refers to the animal as a ‘moo cow,’ is heard telling someone the animal was "busy assaulting a mailbox right now," and laughing.

Butch was reportedly taken to an animal sanctuary. 

