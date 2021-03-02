Capitol Police increasing security ahead of March 4 due to ‘concerning information and intelligence’

The U.S. Capitol Police announced Tuesday they are planning to beef up security and staffing after becoming aware of "concerning information and intelligence pertaining to March 4th."

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The law enforcement agency shared in a statement that "based on the intelligence that we have, the Department has taken immediate steps to enhance our security posture and staffing for a number of days, to include March 4th."

READ MORE: FBI chief condemns Capitol riot as 'domestic terrorism,' defends intel

Police say they are working with all of their local law enforcement partners and have communicated their enhanced posture and the available intelligence for the entire workforce.

Advertisement

According to a Fox News report, QAnon loyalists to former President Trump believe that the 45th commander in chief is slated to rally and return to the scene to be sworn in on March 4. That’s the original day on which the U.S. inaugurated presidents. This alternative mythology is pushed by the sovereign citizen movement. Many don’t recognize American laws nor federal currency. There is also some chatter about March 20, the day the Republican party came to life in 1834. And, there’s even some noise about April 15: federal income tax day.

A memo obtained by Fox News from acting House Sergeant at Arms Timothy Blodgett indicates that some threat for March 4 has diminished.

Fox News contributed to this report