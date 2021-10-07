Candy corn brats? Madison market selling them; 'not scary at all'

Butchers for a Madison market say this is not a trick – but rather a slightly sweet treat you can toss on the grill! They have come up with a candy corn bratwurst.

Butchers Will Hetzel and Justin Strassman at Jenifer Street Market in Madison created a brat using Lake Louie Brewing Oktoberfest beer – which they say offered up a "caramelly" flavor. When they put their heads together, they decided to add some candy corn for some extra sweetness. And voila! The result – "Spook"Toberfest brats. The market's tweet says the brats are "slightly sweet & not scary at all."

These brats are fresh – just made on Thursday, Oct. 7 – and now for sale at the Madison market.

The butchers are not sure how they will go over with customers. Only time will tell.