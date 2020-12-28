Candy Cane Lane surpassed $200,000 in donations for MACC Fund

The annual holiday lights display Candy Cane Lane surpassed $200,000 in donations for the MACC Fund. Organizers think 2020 had something to do with the generosity.

The Friday after Thanksgiving, Candy Cane Lane flips the switch and lights up several blocks in West Allis.

"Just a family-friendly, happy, joyous event," said Becky Pinter, President and CEO, MACC Fund.

Candy Cane Lane, West Allis

In 2020, it offered a chance to get out of the house but stay safe in the car as people drove around to see the display.

"Everyone was able to enjoy and bring some joy to each other, their kids," said Pinter.

Advertisement

Becky Pinter

For 35 years, Candy Cane Lane has collected donations for the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer Fund.

"It started with a boy that was diagnosed and he was the inspiration for Candy Cane Lane and here we are 35 years later with over $3 million dollars contributed to the MACC Fund all through donations," said Pinter.

Candy Cane Lane, West Allis

This year, donations surpassed $200,000.

"We just yelled and screamed and jumped up and down. We are so grateful," said Pinter.

A total of about $80,000 more than last year.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Candy Cane Lane, West Allis

"They say it takes a village and it sure does. We can’t say thank you enough to the committee and everyone who has come out to support the MACC Fund," said Pinter.

People wanting to do some good during a challenging year.

Candy Cane Lane, West Allis

"There is so much that was taken away from so many people because of the pandemic so it gave folks the opportunity to come out to donate to feel good, helping the MACC Fund, helping the kids, helping the families," said Pinter.

Candy Cane Lane is over for the season -- but you can still donate online to the MACC Fund.