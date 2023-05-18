Canada wildfire smoke, Wisconsin air quality advisory

Smoke from wildfires more than a thousand miles away in Canada has created hazy skies in southeast Wisconsin, prompting an air quality advisory.

It could be dangerous on Friday, May 19 for some people with asthma or COPD.

The Wisconsin DNR issued the air quality advisory with doctors saying it might be best for some people to stay inside.

There isn't much that can keep Richard Vincent off the tennis courts.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We play 45 and over," said Vincent. "As long as it’s not real windy, we’re down here."

Vincent and Ashish Nigote said they have welcomed the warmer days but noticed the hazy skies.

"It’s kind of a little foggy," said Nigote. "That’s what I’ve seen the last few days, especially."

"It’s actually kind of nice for us because it’s tough to serve into the sun," said Vincent.

With wildfires raging more than a thousand miles away in Canada, smoke moved into Wisconsin.

"We’re having the winds and the jet stream transport that smoke down south into the northern portions of the United States," said Lisa Michaels, FOX6 meteorologist.

As a cold front moves through, the smoke will pull down to the surface. The DNR issued the air quality advisory for Friday, warning that for some with respiratory conditions, it could pose a risk.

"Those people might want to consider staying at home with their windows and their doors closed, have an inhaler available," said Dr. Phil Hartman, UW Health.

The advisory will be lifted at midnight Friday night. If you're at risk, doctors say to limit time and physical activities outdoors.