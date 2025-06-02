Expand / Collapse search

Camping season is here: Orion Motors can create unique experience

Published  June 2, 2025 9:01am CDT
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Orion Motors; overview of company

Brian Kramp is at Orion Motors where the owners are revolutionizing every aspect of the camper van experience.

MILWAUKEE - Camping season is here, and one local company wants to make sure your experience fits your needs. Brian Kramp is at Orion Motors (6047 N Flint Road), where the owners are revolutionizing every aspect of the camper van experience.

How each design fits customer needs

Brian Kramp is with their co-founder seeing how each design fits their customers unique needs.

Precision cutting and painting

Brian Kramp is in their shop where precision cutting and painting is part of the journey.

In RV-ing, size matters

Brian Kramp is with a local camper van company that can drive 5, sleep 5, and still have the space of a cargo van.

Parking and leveling an oversized RV

Brian Kramp is gearing up for camping season and the clock starts now!

Get a good night's sleep on the road

Brian Kramp is with Milwaukee’s Orion Motors where catering to their clients needs means a good night's sleep on the road.

