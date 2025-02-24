Campbellsport volunteer firefighter accused; sexual contact with child

article

The Brief A Campbellsport volunteer firefighter is accused of having sexual contact with a child. Village officials say the firefighter was immediately placed on suspended leave. The firefighter is in the Fond du Lac County Jail awaiting charges.



The Village of Campbellsport announced on Monday, Feb. 24 that a 34-year-old volunteer firefighter and Campbellsport resident has been arrested for his alleged involvement regarding sexual contact with a child.

Volunteer firefighter accused

What we know:

Officials said in a news release that the suspect was arrested by the Campbellsport Police Department on Saturday morning, Feb. 22. He remains in custody at the Fond du Lac County Jail.

The initial investigation revealed sexual contact with a known female. The man is being held on a felony charge of second-degree sexual assault of a child.

What they're saying:

"We hold all employees and volunteers of the Village of Campbellsport to the highest moral and ethical standards. These allegations are a shock. This individual has betrayed the trust of the Campbellsport Volunteer Fire Department and most importantly, our community. He was immediately placed on suspended leave pending the investigation," said Campbellsport Village Administrator Charlie Kudy.

Officials stress the community is not at risk. However, there may be additional criminal charges pending the completion of the investigation.