Campbellsport teen missing since December

Officials are looking for a 17-year-old girl missing from Campbellsport since Dec. 27.

Cassidy Schilcher ran away from her home on River Road in Campbellsport in the early morning hours of Dec. 27 and has not been seen since.

In an update Sunday, Jan. 9, police said several residences in Milwaukee were checked and "additional concerns were raised regarding a male party" she may have contact with.

Officials said Schilcher's phone has been shut off, and she has not been heard from by friends and co-workers.

Additionally, according to officials, family members also located a note she wrote the night she left that is concerning for her safety.

Schilcher stands 5'8" tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement.

