Campbellsport school safety threats; 2 students in secure detention

The Brief The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday, Feb. 11, that two ninth grade students are in secure detention. They were allegedly making direct plans, comments and threats to other students and staff that involved plans to conduct a school shooting. The sheriff’s office said there is no immediate threat to the public.



Two students from the Cambpellsport School District are in secure detention.

What we know:

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday, Feb. 11, that two ninth grade students were making direct plans, comments and threats to other students and staff that involved plans to conduct a school shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and the two students are awaiting a future court hearing on criminal charges.

The sheriff’s office said there is no immediate threat to the public.

What you can do:

Concerns or tips on school threats can also be reported to the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Speak Up, Speak Out website . The resource center will respond quickly and confidentially, in coordination with emergency services and school districts, to get the necessary help.