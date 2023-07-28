Hidden camera found in Oconomowoc porta-potty at Bender Beach

article

A battery-operated camera was found inside a porta-potty toilet on Tuesday, July 25, in Oconomowoc.

Officials received a call regarding something suspicious at Bender Beach. Police found the camera secured inside a porta-potty toilet. The camera was confiscated and is currently being analyzed. The camera was visible when the seat was lifted.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The city of Oconomowoc Parks Recreation & Forestry Department has checked all city bathrooms and porta potties. The city will monitor the public bathroom and encourage places with public restrooms to stay vigilant in the inspection of hidden devices.

Officials want the public to look out for cameras, and if you locate any devices, contact the city of Oconomowoc Police Department.