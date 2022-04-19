Call before you dig: We Energies, MFD remind customers to call 811

article

The statistics are alarming — two in five homeowners will put themselves and their communities at risk by digging in their yard without calling 811.

In honor of National Safe Digging Month, We Energies is teaming up with the Milwaukee Fire Department to remind customers to always call 811 at least three days before they dig to have their underground utilities marked.

In 2021 alone, We Energies was called out to more than 600 gas leaks caused by damage to its underground equipment. But that’s not the only utility hiding underground — diggers can also come into contact with electric or internet cables and water lines.

Fortunately, it’s easily preventable as long as you call 811 at least three days before you dig.