Caledonia police squad rollover crash, fire near Douglas and Harvest

A Caledonia police squad car was involved in a crash, rolled over and caught fire Saturday afternoon, July 8.

It happened near Douglas and Harvest around 2:45 p.m. Police Chief Christopher Botsch said the squad was pushed off the road after a collision with another SUV.

The fire began in the rolled over squad's engine compartment, Botsch said, and flames eventually engulfed the entire vehicle. The officer inside was able to free himself with help from good Samaritans before the fire reached the passenger area.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said the squad was headed north on Douglas trying to catch up to a vehicle that was going 90 mph in a 45 mph zone. The emergency lights and sirens were on.

Southbound traffic pulled to the side of the road as the squad passed, police said. The other SUV was headed northbound and tried to turn west onto Harvest into the path of the oncoming squad. The two vehicles crashed at the intersection.

Caledonia squad involved in crash near Douglas and Harvest (Courtesy: Ben Spargur)

The officer, who has served six years with the department, suffered minor injuries. The two people in the other SUV were not hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Caledonia Police Department at 262-835-4423 or email Lt. Gary Larsen.