Caledonia rollover crash, 3 vehicles, 1 injury

A rollover crash involving three vehicles was caught on camera in Caledonia Thursday evening, Oct. 20.

It happened at 4 Mile and Douglas Road shortly after 5 p.m.

One vehicle ended up on its roof.

One driver reported injuries that were not life-threatening.

The video came from a witness, shared with Caledonia police before Caledonia fire officials shared it on social media.

Caledonia fire officials said this was one of several crashes that occurred Thursday and asked that people drive carefully and within the speed limit.