Caledonia police: Railroad overpass hit twice in 24 hours

Caledonia
Truck catches railroad overpass

CALEDONIA, Wis. - Caledonia police said Tuesday that the same railroad overpass was hit by trucks twice in less than 24 hours.

In a Facebook post, police said the Dunkelow Road Bridge claimed two more victims – including a 12-foot box truck pictured above.

After a string of crashes in the past year, signs have been posted warning drivers of the low overpass. Among the posted signs is a flashing one that displays the height, police said.

