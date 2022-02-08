Caledonia police: Railroad overpass hit twice in 24 hours
CALEDONIA, Wis. - Caledonia police said Tuesday that the same railroad overpass was hit by trucks twice in less than 24 hours.
In a Facebook post, police said the Dunkelow Road Bridge claimed two more victims – including a 12-foot box truck pictured above.
After a string of crashes in the past year, signs have been posted warning drivers of the low overpass. Among the posted signs is a flashing one that displays the height, police said.
