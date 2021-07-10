Caledonia fish tank fire, pets rescued

article

It is not uncommon to see fire departments rescue animals with fur, feathers or even scales. But what about gills?

The Caledonia Fire Department did just that after a fish tank fire, according to a Facebook post on Saturday, July 10.

The department did not specify how or where the fish tank fire started, but it appears at least eight animals made it out and into a bathtub.

In the post, the department joked, "Luckily it wasn't Friday."

