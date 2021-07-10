Expand / Collapse search

Caledonia fish tank fire, pets rescued

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Fish rescued after tank fire. (Courtesy: Caledonia Fire Department)

CALEDONIA, Wis. - It is not uncommon to see fire departments rescue animals with fur, feathers or even scales. But what about gills?

The Caledonia Fire Department did just that after a fish tank fire, according to a Facebook post on Saturday, July 10.

The department did not specify how or where the fish tank fire started, but it appears at least eight animals made it out and into a bathtub.

In the post, the department joked, "Luckily it wasn't Friday."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

MCTS bus driver helps young man get to work

One MCTS bus driver is trying to show the positives in helping out youth in our community.

Racine apartment fire, no injuries reported
slideshow

Racine apartment fire, no injuries reported

Fire crews were dispatched to an apartment building near Williams Street and Mt. Pleasant Street shortly before 11 p.m. Friday for the report of a possible structure fire.

Wisconsin Humane Society: Cats removed from home, could be 80 total
slideshow

Wisconsin Humane Society: Cats removed from home, could be 80 total

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is looking to house dozens of cats after more than 50 were recently surrendered from a single household.