Caledonia fatal crash; roads closed, drivers urged to use alternate routes
CALEDONIA, Wis. - The Caledonia Police Department is investigating a fatal crash at State Highway 38 and Emmertsen Road on Tuesday, April 9.
Officials noted in a post on the Caledonia Police Department Facebook page that due to this wreck, eastbound Northwestern Avenue/STH 38 is closed at the roundabout. Emmertsen Road is also closed from Deerfield to Northwestern Avenue. Westbound traffic is not affected.
Motorists are urged to use alternate routes.
If you witnessed this crash, you are urged to call Caledonia police.