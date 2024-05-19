Caledonia fatal car vs motorcycle crash; speed, alcohol factors

article

One person is dead, and another person was arrested after a fatal crash in Caledonia on Saturday, May 18.

According to the Village of Caledonia Police Department, at about 10 a.m., police and fire personnel were dispatched to 4 Mile Road at Short Road for a crash.

Upon arrival, a person, later identified as the operator of a motorcycle, was found to have been ejected from his motorcycle and lying in an area off the roadway. That person died at the scene.

Another vehicle, a black Tesla, was on its side with the driver inside. The driver was extricated from the vehicle, and had only minor injuries and declined medical treatment.

Preliminary investigation revealed the Tesla was traveling westbound on 4 Mile Road and was attempting to pass. At the same time, a motorcycle was eastbound. As the Tesla was conducting the passing maneuver, the Tesla entered the eastbound lane and struck the motorcycle. This stretch of roadway has only two lanes, one in each direction.

Police say speed and alcohol appear to be a factor as it relates to the Tesla driver. The driver of the Tesla was arrested for Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle and various other charges.

The Caledonia Police Department will present those charges to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

The driver of the Tesla is a 32-year-old man from Caledonia. The operator of the motorcycle was a 44-year-old man from Caledonia.

Police would also like to thank the people that stopped to help and render aid.

If you witnessed the accident, or have any additional information, please call the Caledonia Police Department at 262-835-4423 Ext. 1021 and speak to Detective Lakentric Thomas.