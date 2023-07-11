Expand / Collapse search

Caledonia truck crash, driver flown to hospital

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Caledonia
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Crash near 3 Mile Road and Goleys, Caledonia

CALEDONIA, Wis. - A Caledonia man was hurt in a crash early Tuesday morning, July 11.

It happened near 3 Mile Road and Goleys just before 5 a.m. Police said the single-vehicle crash involved a pickup truck that overturned, trapping the driver inside.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The 33-year-old driver was taken to a hospital via Flight for Life. Police said he is in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.