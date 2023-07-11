Caledonia truck crash, driver flown to hospital
CALEDONIA, Wis. - A Caledonia man was hurt in a crash early Tuesday morning, July 11.
It happened near 3 Mile Road and Goleys just before 5 a.m. Police said the single-vehicle crash involved a pickup truck that overturned, trapping the driver inside.
The 33-year-old driver was taken to a hospital via Flight for Life. Police said he is in stable condition.
The crash remains under investigation.