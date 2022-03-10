Expand / Collapse search

Caledonia burglary suspect caught on camera; 2 crimes in last month

CALEDONIA, Wis. - Caledonia police are asking for the public's help to identify a burglary suspect who has hit twice in the last month.

Officials said in a Facebook post that in the last two weeks of February, one burglary happened on Three Mile Road – and the other on Colorado Court. Investigators say based on the proximity of the burglaries and other circumstances, they believe the crimes were committed by the same person. 

Officials say they obtained footage from a residence of what they believe to be the suspect walking up to a house. The camera captured a subject wearing a "Cookies" brand hoodie. 

If you have information that could help locate this suspect, you are urged to contact Det. Zoltak at 262-835-4423 ext. 136. Refer to cases 22-3020/3425. 

You can also message us through Crimestoppers P3 app (available in the App and Play stores) on your mobile device or call 888-636-9330.

