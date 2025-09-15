Butler tactical situation; 1 in custody, made 'threats to kill other people'

article

The Brief One person was taken into custody by law enforcement in Butler on Sunday after an hours-long standoff. A caller reported the subject was making homicidal and suicidal statements to a family member via text. A law enforcement negotiator was able to make contact with the suspect, who eventually agreed to exit the apartment unarmed.



One person was taken into custody in the Village of Butler on Sunday, Sept. 14 after a tactical situation.

What we know:

Officers were dispatched to a residence on 124th Street just south of Hampton Avenue around 5 p.m. for a report of a subject who was making homicidal and suicidal statements to a family member via text.

The caller reported this was unusual behavior, and they were very concerned about the subject’s well-being.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

A news release from Butler police said the subject made threats to kill other people, including direct threats to the lives of law enforcement personnel if they responded to his location.

The suspect refused to exit the apartment and comply with the officer’s attempt to take him into custody.

Police then learned from a caller that the suspect may have machetes in the apartment.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department activated its Tactical Enforcement Unit to assist with the incident.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A law enforcement negotiator was able to make contact again with the suspect, who eventually agreed to exit the apartment unarmed. The suspect was taken into custody without incident shortly before 10 p.m.

The suspect was transported to the Waukesha County Jail.

What's next:

Charges are being referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office.