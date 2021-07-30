Road rage shooting outside Butler Village Hall, police say

Police responded to reports of shots fired just outside of Butler Village Hall on Friday afternoon, July 30.

Upon investigation, it was found that two vehicles and occupants were involved in a road rage incident that started in Milwaukee, headed west on Hampton avenue and into Butler. There was a minor traffic collision at some point.

Outside of Butler Village Hall, near 126th and Hampton, both vehicles stopped and at least one shot was fired. No one is believed to be injured, Butler police said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

There is no ongoing danger to the public, and it is believed to be an isolated incident, police said.