Butler porch pirate, thief stole moments after delivery: police

Butler police are asking for your help to identify and locate a porch pirate who stole from a residence near 127th and Peck on Monday, Dec. 4.

Officials say the thief stole two packages about two minutes after they were delivered – around 12:30 p.m. Monday. The homeowner believed the thief was following the UPS truck.

The thief is described as a male, Black, but appears to be older, wearing a mask and winter cap, has a beard and was wearing a wedding band. The thief was seen getting out of the tan Hyundai Elantra with Wisconsin license AUL-9426 after pulling into the victim's driveway.

If you recognize this man or the vehicle involved, you are urged to contact the Butler Police Department at 262-781-2431.