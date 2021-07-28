Expand / Collapse search

Butler police seek armed suspects; shop workers feared for safety

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
BUTLER, Wis. - Butler police are asking for help to identify and locate three men who they say were armed when they demanded to speak with the owner of an auto detailing shop.

Officials say the incident unfolded on Tuesday evening, July 28 – when officers were dispatched to K and D Auto Detailing on N. 126th Street. No threats were made and no property was taken. However, officials say the three suspects demanded to speak to the owner – and were armed. 

Two employees on the scene did not know the three suspects and feared for their safety. The employees stated the suspects were armed with handguns with long extended magazines – and left on a 3-wheeler black and yellow trike bike, in an older silver model Chevy Impala (no plate obtained) and a new model silver Audi Q5 (No plate obtained), which were all last seen eastbound W. Arden Pl. towards N. 124th St.

Police shared photos of two of the suspects. There is no photo of the third.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Village of Butler Police Department at 262-446-5070.

