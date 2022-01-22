Butler Kwik Trip theft, police seek suspect

article

The Butler Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to a 2021 Kwik Trip theft.

According to police, the suspect stole multiple times – including candy, energy drinks and rib-eye steaks – from the Kwik Trip near 124th and Arden on the afternoon of Dec. 28, 2021.

The suspect is described as a white man, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 190 pounds. He fled the scene in a Nissan Sentra with no license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Butler Police Department at 262-446-5070. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website or through the P3 app.